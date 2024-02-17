Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Up 11.7% in January

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Eterna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERNA opened at $1.67 on Friday. Eterna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Eterna Therapeutics by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

