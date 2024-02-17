Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $146.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 112.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.26. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

