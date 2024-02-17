Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $56.45.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.23%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Essent Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 37,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

