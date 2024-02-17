Eric D. Shaff Sells 11,549 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric D. Shaff sold 11,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $12,472.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,146.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Seres Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $1.05 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
