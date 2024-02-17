Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Hits New 1-Year High at $256.25

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $256.25 and last traded at $255.42, with a volume of 26393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.22.

Equifax Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,436,215,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Equifax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,703,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,695,000 after acquiring an additional 40,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 320,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

