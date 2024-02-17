EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded EPAM Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $326.27.

EPAM stock opened at $312.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $341.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.11.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

