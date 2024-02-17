Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 111,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,838,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $228.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.57.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

