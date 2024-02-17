Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $10.71 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $12.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $926.03. 1,327,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,674. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $955.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $804.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $710.06.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total transaction of $1,306,868.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,699,931.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,495,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total value of $1,306,868.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,931.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,714 shares of company stock valued at $20,871,781 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

