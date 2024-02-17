Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 331,916 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 331,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,149,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NULV stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 116,935 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

