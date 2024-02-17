Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 269,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $55.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $55.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

