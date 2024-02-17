Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $14.12 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 154,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.22 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average of $96.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $378,905 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

