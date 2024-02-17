Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $10.59 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 210,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,416,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,084,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,258,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,808 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,140,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,411. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

