Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $13.14 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 113,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.64. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

