Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 65,374 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,676. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.11. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

