Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 66,650 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,913,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $283.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.07. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

