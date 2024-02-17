Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,901 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,488,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE TGT traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.61. 4,319,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $173.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.90.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

