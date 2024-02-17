Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,842 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $289,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,711,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,942,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 128,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,682,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $424.07. 805,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $443.58 and its 200 day moving average is $440.97.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

