Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $444.94 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,625,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,931 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of PepsiCo worth $444,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.32. 5,245,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

