Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $265.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,881,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,168 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $265,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,648,000 after buying an additional 5,689,290 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after buying an additional 6,617,418 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,751,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,214,000 after buying an additional 139,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,271,000 after buying an additional 339,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,590,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.81. 684,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,283. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.98 and a 12-month high of $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

