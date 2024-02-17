Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,830,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,006 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $249,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IFRA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 198,689 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

