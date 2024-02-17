Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 166,327 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,994 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Netflix worth $280,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Down 1.6 %

NFLX stock traded down $9.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $583.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,325,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,043. The firm has a market cap of $252.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $512.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.70. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $597.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

