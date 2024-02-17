Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 578,264 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,605,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of ConocoPhillips worth $312,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $110.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,967,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,010. The company has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

