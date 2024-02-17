Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 153,137 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $396,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,557 shares of company stock worth $7,382,181 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.9 %

ServiceNow stock traded down $15.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $765.00. 1,141,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $735.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $641.21. The company has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

