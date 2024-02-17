Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,190,971 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 939.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,317,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $371,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 74,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 66,762 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 859.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,101,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RYT stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 450,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

