Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.80.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day moving average is $104.50. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,327,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,862,000 after purchasing an additional 101,129 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Entegris by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,168,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,458,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,137 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,853,000 after purchasing an additional 536,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

