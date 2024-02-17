Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.06. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.98.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
