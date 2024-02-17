Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.06. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.98.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enservco by 852.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enservco by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

