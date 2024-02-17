Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) vs. Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Kimco Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $727.96 million 2.25 $40.64 million $0.33 30.52 Kimco Realty $1.78 billion 6.82 $654.27 million $1.02 19.25

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimco Realty pays out 94.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Kimco Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and Kimco Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20 Kimco Realty 0 4 4 0 2.50

Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $8.65, indicating a potential downside of 14.10%. Kimco Realty has a consensus price target of $22.18, indicating a potential upside of 12.96%. Given Kimco Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 7.50% 3.21% 1.31% Kimco Realty 36.69% 6.72% 3.63%

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Empire State Realty Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years. As of September 30, 2023, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.6 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space and 727 residential units across three multifamily properties.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

