Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137,155 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $31,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,354,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 249.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 57,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $107.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average is $94.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.06.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

