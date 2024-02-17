Elme Communities to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ELME)

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Elme Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 1,440.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Elme Communities to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

Elme Communities stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

ELME has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter worth $253,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Elme Communities by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

