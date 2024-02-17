Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.83

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 530977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. TheStreet downgraded Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.45, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $342,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 47.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

