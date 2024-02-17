Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,420 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

