Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Edap Tms from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Edap Tms Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

Shares of EDAP opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $226.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 337.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,186,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 156,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 18.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 126,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

