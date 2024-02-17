Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $220.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $200.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.88.

ECL opened at $215.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $153.87 and a 12 month high of $221.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

