Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

