Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE ECCC opened at $22.08 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55.
About Eagle Point Credit
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Credit
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.