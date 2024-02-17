Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ECCC opened at $22.08 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

