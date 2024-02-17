Dymension Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Dymension has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $83.03 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for $7.18 or 0.00014031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, "Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,000,000 in circulation. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

