DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.82.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,144,000 after buying an additional 3,168,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after buying an additional 95,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after buying an additional 639,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,808,000 after buying an additional 198,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

