Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.30 to $11.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

DNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

NYSE DNB opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -181.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 231,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 369,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,559,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,748,000 after acquiring an additional 263,766 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.