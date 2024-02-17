Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dun & Bradstreet updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.04 EPS.

DNB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,006,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,027. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 231,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 369,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,559,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,748,000 after purchasing an additional 263,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

