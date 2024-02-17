Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

NYSE:DNB opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNB. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

