Ducommun’s (DCO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

DCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.80.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ducommun

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.57 million, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.30. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,637.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,525,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Stories

