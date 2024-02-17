Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 0.3 %

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.20.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duckhorn Portfolio

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 13,707 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $137,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,752,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,306 shares of company stock worth $492,108 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,284,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 301,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,077,000 after acquiring an additional 544,305 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 431,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

