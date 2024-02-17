DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $55.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Argus raised their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.64.

DKNG stock opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $7,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,476,759 shares in the company, valued at $133,055,566.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,390,485 shares of company stock worth $132,291,151 in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

