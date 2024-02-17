Douglas D. Neff Sells 614 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $64.16.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,816,000 after purchasing an additional 558,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,003,000 after buying an additional 217,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,761,000 after buying an additional 1,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,771,000 after acquiring an additional 196,431 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

