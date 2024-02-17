Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.32.

Get Dollar General alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE DG opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $228.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.52 and its 200-day moving average is $130.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in Dollar General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.