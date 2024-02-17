Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Diversified United Investment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 15.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diversified United Investment news, insider Andrew Sisson bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.00 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of A$200,000.00 ($130,718.95). Insiders own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Diversified United Investment Company Profile

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

