Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Short Interest Update

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DFS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average is $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.