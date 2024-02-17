Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.70.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $14.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 37.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

