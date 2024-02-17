Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

FANG stock opened at $179.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.00. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.