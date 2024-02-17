DHT (NYSE:DHT) PT Raised to $17.00 at Truist Financial

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

DHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get DHT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DHT

DHT Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DHT stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. DHT has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. FMR LLC raised its position in DHT by 42.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,122,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,258 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 8,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after buying an additional 4,467,923 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 4,118.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after buying an additional 2,606,900 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,779,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after buying an additional 1,755,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,636,000 after buying an additional 1,731,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.